If the Super Bowl comes down to the kickers, it’ll be a rookie against an established standout

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The kickers have been an afterthought in most Super Bowls, but in a close game they can make all the difference. Harrison Butker’s 27-yard field goal with 8 seconds left gave the Kansas City Chiefs a 38-35 win over Philadelphia in last season’s game. Butker is a veteran who has come through in the clutch for Kansas City throughout his career. San Francisco’s Jake Moody is a rookie the 49ers drafted in the third round. He’s missed some key kicks in a couple losses and has had some shaky moments during these playoffs.

