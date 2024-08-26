If Lamar Jackson is healthy again, the Ravens can contend for a title despite offseason departures

The Baltimore Ravens fell one win short of the Super Bowl last season after having the NFL’s best record during the regular season. The loss to Kansas City at home in the AFC championship game was a huge missed opportunity, and Baltimore had to make plenty of changes in the offseason. But if Lamar Jackson stays healthy the Ravens can expect to be championship contenders again. They can’t afford to fall far if they want to hold off the rest of the AFC North.

