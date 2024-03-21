If it seems like everyone can score in March Madness, there is a reason. Offense has evolved

Offensive efficiency is at its highest level in Division I men’s college basketball going back almost three decades. For coaches, it’s a sign of the expanding skillsets of players growing more versatile with the ability to play position-less basketball. And that’s allowed them to tweak their offensive approaches to look for new wrinkles. Coach Dan Hurley of reigning national champion Connecticut said offenses are more sophisticated. Michigan State coach Tom Izzo says he thinks the biggest change is players who have more ability to stress defenses. It will all be on display in March Madness.

