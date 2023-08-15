IF Grissom back with the Braves after 2B Albies goes on injured list with hamstring strain

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have recalled infielder Vaughn Grissom from Triple-A Gwinnett ahead of their game against the New York Yankees. Grissom lost out for the starting shortstop job during spring training and struggled defensively during a stint with the Braves this season. But he’s back in the big leagues after Atlanta placed second baseman Ozzie Albies on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. Nicky Lopez had three hits and drove in three runs while replacing Albies in Atlanta’s 11-3 win over the Yankees on Monday night. It was the first game Albies missed all season.

