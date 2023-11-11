Idrissa Gueye’s late goal gives Everton 3-2 win at Crystal Palace

By The Associated Press
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford fails to stop Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze from scoring his side's first goal of the game, during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Everton, at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023. (Ben Whitley/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ben Whitley]

LONDON (AP) — Idrissa Gueye scored in the 86th minute to give Everton a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Everton is unbeaten in its past three league games with two wins and has been inching up the table after barely avoiding relegation for two straight seasons. Sean Dyche’s team twice gave away the lead after goals by Vitalii Mykolenko and Abdoulaye Doucouré at Selhurst Park. Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Édouard scored for midtable Palace.

