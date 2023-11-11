Idrissa Gueye’s late goal gives Everton 3-2 win at Crystal Palace

LONDON (AP) — Idrissa Gueye scored in the 86th minute to give Everton a 3-2 victory over Crystal Palace in the Premier League. Everton is unbeaten in its past three league games with two wins and has been inching up the table after barely avoiding relegation for two straight seasons. Sean Dyche’s team twice gave away the lead after goals by Vitalii Mykolenko and Abdoulaye Doucouré at Selhurst Park. Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Édouard scored for midtable Palace.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.