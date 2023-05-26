Idle Nuggets hold light practice, waiting for Celts and Heat to decide NBA Finals foe

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets got back to a light practice Friday as they prepare for the franchise’s first appearance in an NBA Finals. Game 1 is still nearly a week away and their opponent has yet to be determined. They’re just looking for ways to stay sharp, with Boston and Miami heading into Game 6 of its Eastern Conference finals series. The rest has certainly been welcome after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals. But the rust factor does become a concern for coach Michael Malone.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.