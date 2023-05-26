Idle Nuggets hold light practice, waiting for Celts and Heat to decide NBA Finals foe

By PAT GRAHAM The Associated Press
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, is hugged by head coach Michael Malone after Game 4 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series against the Los Angeles Lakers Monday, May 22, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ashley Landis]

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Nuggets got back to a light practice Friday as they prepare for the franchise’s first appearance in an NBA Finals. Game 1 is still nearly a week away and their opponent has yet to be determined. They’re  just looking for ways to stay sharp, with Boston and Miami heading into Game 6 of its Eastern Conference finals series. The rest has certainly been welcome after sweeping the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference finals. But the rust factor does become a concern for coach Michael Malone.

