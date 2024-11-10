Idaho State beats Weber State 43-35 for its first win in Ogden since 1984

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Kobe Tracy threw for 348 yards and four touchdowns, the last with 8:12 left in the fourth quarter for a 15-point lead, and Idaho State beat Weber State 43-35 for its first victory in Ogden since 1984. Idaho State (5-5, 3-3 Big Sky Conference), which trails the all-time series 48-16, picked up its sixth win in Ogden in 31 tries. The Bengals snapped a 10-game losing streak in the series, with their last victory coming in 2014.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.