Idaho rolls to first win, wallops Walla Walla, 122-48

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Terren Frank’s 24 points to lead Idaho in a 122-48 rout of Walla Walla University on Thursday night.

Frank also contributed five rebounds and five steals for the Vandals (1-1). Isaac Jones added 21 points while shooting 10 of 13 from the field, and they also had 10 rebounds. Dominique Ford shot 5 for 11 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free throw line to finish with 17 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Andrew Vaughan finished with 14 points for the Wolves (0-1). Caleb Golden added eight points for Walla Walla. Artur Borges Paraizo also had six points.

NEXT UP

Idaho visits Omaha in its next matchup on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

