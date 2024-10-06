Idaho holds off N. Arizona in a matchup of two top 25 FCS squads

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Freshman quarterbacks Nick Josifek and Jack Wagner each threw touchdown passes and Idaho beat Northern Arizona 23-17 in a contest that featured a pair of top 25-ranked teams in the FCS. Idaho took the lead for good and made it 13-7 when Nate Bell ran it in from 13 yards with 11:20 before halftime to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive that lasted almost 5 1/2 minutes. P.J. London ran it in from the 2 to get NAU within 23-17 with 4:11 left. The Lumbjeracks’ defense then forced a three-and-out, and NAU managed to reach midfield with 52 seconds left but eventually turned it over on downs after a nine-play, 27-yard drive.

