Ichiro Suzuki arrives on next year’s Hall of Fame ballot; Sabathia and Hernandez eligible too

Ichiro Suzuki headlines the group of players who are eligible for voting a year from now for baseball’s Hall of Fame. That ballot is also expected to include Cy Young Award winners CC Sabathia and Félix Hernández. And it will be the final chance for reliever Billy Wagner. He fell five votes short this time. Adrián Beltré, Todd Helton and Joe Mauer were voted in this year by members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Suzuki appears to be a lock for induction. He surpassed 3,000 hits in the major leagues after arriving from Japan.

