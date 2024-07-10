Icelandic coach Heimir Hallgrimsson takes over Ireland’s national team

Ireland has appointed Icelandic coach Heimir Hallgrimsson as its new national team manager. Hallgrimsson replaces interim manager John O’Shea, who had been in charge since Stephen Kenny’s departure in November following a disappointing qualifying campaign for Euro 2024. It will be Hallgrimsson’s third national team job after previous stints in charge of Iceland and Jamaica. He was joint Iceland coach with Lars Lagerback from 2013 — a spell which included the team’s Euro 2016 win over England — before becoming sole head coach for a further two years until 2018, when he led the country to its first World Cup.

