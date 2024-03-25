Iceland looks to Euro 2024 bolstered by Gudmundsson after investigation

Albert Gudmundsson scored a hat trick in his comeback to international soccer for Iceland in the European Championship qualifying playoffs. He has become key to Iceland’s ambition after he couldn’t be picked last year during a criminal investigatione. Iceland plays Ukraine on Tuesday with a place at Euro 2024 at stake. Gudmundsson missed six games for Iceland last year because the national soccer federation excluded him when a woman alleged he sexually assaulted her. Prosecutors in Iceland recently closed their investigation. The Genoa forward was cleared for selection and scored three in a 4-1 win over Israel last week.

