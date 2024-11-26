Iceland coach Åge Hareide resigns ahead of 2026 World Cup qualifying games

REYKJAVIK, Iceland (AP) — Veteran coach Åge Hareide has resigned from the Iceland national team ahead of the start of World Cup qualifying, and said he plans to retire. The Icelandic soccer federation announced the 71-year-old Hareide’s decision to leave in a statement late Monday. He added that there are “exciting times ahead” for a team with emerging young leaders. The next coach’s first games are against Kosovo in March in a promotion-relegation playoff in the Nations League where the winner advances to the second tier in the next edition of the tournament. Iceland will be in the pot of third-seeded teams when FIFA makes the draw for World Cup qualifying groups for Europe on Dec. 13.

