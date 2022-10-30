Ice dancers Gilles, Poirier capture gold at Skate Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier have captured gold at Skate Canada International. Gilles and Poirier scored 215.70 points overall. Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson won the silver, while Canadians Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha claimed the bronze. Japan’s Rinka Watanabe captured gold in women’s singles. Starr Andrews of the U.S. scored 191.26 to win silver, while You Young of South Korea captured the bronze. Shoma Uno, Japan’s reigning world champion, overtook countryman Kao Miura to win the men’s singles gold, and Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara won Japan’s first-ever Grand Prix pairs title.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
PreviousNext
Rinka Watanabe of Japan performs her free skate program at the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Mississauga, Ontario, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Rinka Watanabe of Japan performs her free skate program at the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Mississauga, Ontario, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Men's bronze medalist Matteo Rizzo of Italy takes a picture of gold medalist Shoma Uno of Japan, center, and silver medalist Kao Miura of Japan during victory ceremonies at the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Mississauga, Ontario, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Shoma Uno of Japan performs his free program during the men's competition at the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Mississauga, Ontario, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Shoma Uno of Japan performs his free program during the men's competition at the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Mississauga, Ontario, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Chiasson
Matteo Rizzo of Italy performs his free program during the men's competition at the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Mississauga, Ontario, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Chiasson