Ice dancers Gilles, Poirier capture gold at Skate Canada

By The Associated Press
Ice dance gold medalists Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier hold up their medals during victory ceremonies at the Skate Canada International figure skating competition in Mississauga, Ontario, on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Paul Chiasson]

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier have captured gold at Skate Canada International. Gilles and Poirier scored 215.70 points overall. Britain’s Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson won the silver, while Canadians Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha claimed the bronze. Japan’s Rinka Watanabe captured gold in women’s singles. Starr Andrews of the U.S. scored 191.26 to win silver, while You Young of South Korea captured the bronze. Shoma Uno, Japan’s reigning world champion, overtook countryman Kao Miura to win the men’s singles gold, and Riku Miura and Ryuichi Kihara won Japan’s first-ever Grand Prix pairs title.

