ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket membership over political interference in administration

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The International Cricket Council has suspended Sri Lanka’s membership, citing government interference in its administration. “The ICC board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a member, in particular the requirement to manage its affairs autonomously and ensure that there is no government interference in the governance, regulation and/or administration of cricket in Sri Lanka,” the sport’s governing body says. Earlier this week, the ministry of sport sacked the national board over Sri Lanka’s poor performances at the 50-over World Cup in India. A court decision reversed the ministry’s verdict but it was still grounds for the ICC to take action.

