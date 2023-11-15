ICC defends pitch switch for first semifinal at the Cricket World Cup between host India and NZ

MUMBAI, India (AP) — The International Cricket Council has defended a late switch of the pitch used for the semifinal match between host India and New Zealand at the Cricket World Cup. The governing body had prepared the No. 7 pitch for Wednesday’s match at the Wankhede stadium but it was changed to No. 6, reportedly after a request from Indian team management. It is the same pitch used for India’s game against Sri Lanka in the group stage.

