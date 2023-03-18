Ibrahimovic becomes oldest Serie A scorer but AC Milan loses

ROME (AP) — Zlatan Ibrahimovic became the oldest scorer in Serie A history at age 41 but had little else to celebrate after AC Milan was beaten 3-1 at Udinese. The result extended Milan’s winless streak to three matches in the Italian league. Roberto Pereyra, Beto and Kingsley Ehizibue scored for Udinese. Milan was left in fourth place and in danger of losing its grasp on the final Champions League spot. Udinese moved up to eighth. Bologna was held to a 2-2 draw at Salernitana. Monza and Cremonese drew 1-1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.