Ibrahim runs for 114 yards, Fletcher scores twice in The Citadel’s rout of D-II North Greenville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Corey Ibrahim had 114 yards rushing, Dustin Fletcher added two short scoring runs and The Citadel routed Division II opponent North Greenville 54-0. Among the highlights for The Citadel were a 28-yard touchdown run by Ibrahim and a blocked punt that Whit Hobgood recovered in the end zone for a touchdown. Six players scored for the Bulldogs. Johnathan Bennett completed 9 of 18 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs. Fletcher, the backup quarterback, was 3-for-3 passing for 33 yards. His touchdown runs of 2 and 1 yards wrapped up the scoring in the fourth quarter.

