Ibrahim, Lassiter help lead Montreal to 4-2 victory over DC United

MONTREAL (AP) — Sunusi Ibrahim scored a goal in each half, Ariel Lassiter added a goal and two assists to help offset a pair of first-half goals by Christian Benteke and propel CF Montreal to a 4-2 victory over D.C. United. Lassister took a pass from Jules-Anthony Vilsaint and scored his third goal of the season to give Montreal (4-7-4) the lead in the 6th minute. Benteke scored in the 29th minute to pull DC United (4-6-6) even. Benteke used assists from defender Lucas Bartlett and Aaron Herrera to find the net. Montreal regained the lead in the 34th minute when Ibrahim used an assist from defender Ruan to score.

