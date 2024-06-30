Ibrahim Aliyu, Steve Clark guide Houston over Charlotte 1-0, upping Dynamo’s unbeaten run to six

HOUSTON (AP) — Ibrahim Aliyu scored an early goal for Houston and goalkeeper Steve Clark made it stand up in a 1-0 victory over Charlotte FC, upping the Dynamo’s unbeaten streak to six. Houston (8-6-6) scored the lone goal of the match in the 5th minute when Aliyu took a pass from Sebastián Ferreira and scored for the fifth time this season. Ferreira, who was coming off the franchise’s first hat trick on the road in a 4-1 victory over D.C. United, notched his second assist. Clark finished with four saves to earn his fourth clean sheet this season for Houston. Kristijan Kahlina stopped three shots for Charlotte (9-7-5).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.