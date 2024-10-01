Iassogna, Márquez, Miller and Porter will be the umpire crew chiefs for Wild Card Series

NEW YORK (AP) — Dan Iassogna, Alfonso Márquez, Bill Miller and Alan Porter will be the umpire crew chiefs for baseball’s Wild Card Series this week, with Iassogna and Porter serving in the role for the second straight year. Their crews include Erich Bacchus, Brennan Miller, Malachi Moore and Junior Valentine, who will make their postseason on-field debuts. Bruce Dreckman, Manny Gonzalez, D.J. Reyburn and Stu Scheurwater will be the replay umpires at the video center in the commissioner’s office. The games are scheduled from Tuesday to Thursday in Baltimore, Houston, Milwaukee and San Diego.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.