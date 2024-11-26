Ian Schieffelin rallies Clemson past San Francisco 70-55 to advance to Sunshine Slam championship

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Ian Schieffelin scored 12 of his 18 points in Clemson’s dominant second half and added 13 rebounds as the Tigers rallied to beat San Francisco 70-55 in a Sunshine Slam Beach Division semifinal. Clemson (5-1) will play Penn State in the championship game on Tuesday. The Nittany Lions beat Fordham in an earlier semifinal to advance. The Tigers shots just 33% in the first half and missed 7 of 9 from 3-point range in falling behind 29-24 at the intermission. But the second half was a different story. Schieffelin had three layups in a 16-4 run to begin the second half and Clemson pulled away from there. Malik Thomas led the Dons (4-2) with 14 points.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.