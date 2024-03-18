Ian Eagle has familiar partners and home-court advantage as he becomes NCAA Tournament’s lead voice

Ian Eagle is stepping into a new role as the lead announcer for CBS and TNT Sports’ coverage of the men’s NCAA Tournament but plenty of things will make it familiar. One of Eagle’s partners is Bill Raftery, the analyst for Nets games when Eagle moved to the television side in 1995. The location where Eagle, Raftery and Grant Hill will call the first weekend of the tournament is also one he knows very well. The Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York, has been the Nets’ home since 2012. Eagle takes over from Jim Nantz, who called 32 Final Fours beginning in 1991.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.