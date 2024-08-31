Iamaleava passes for 314 yards, 3 TDs in first half as No. 15 Tennessee beats Chattanooga 69-3

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nico Iamaleava threw for 314 yards — a school record for one half — and three touchdowns in his first regular-season start to lead the 15th-ranked Volunteers to a 69-3 victory over Chattanooga. Dylan Sampson rushed for 124 yards and three scores in the first half for the Volunteers. Chattanooga, ranked eighth in the FCS preseason poll, didn’t cross into Tennessee territory until its first drive of the second half.

