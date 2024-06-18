‘I trusted him. He trusted me.’ Brown and Tatum answered critics while leading Celtics to 18th title

BOSTON (AP) — In 2008, the Celtics ended a 22-year championship drought led by a Big 3. Sixteen years later, they did it again following the play of a dynamic duo. When Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were drafted third overall in back-to-back years in 2016 and 2017, they were almost instantly branded with the hopes of a franchise that was desperately chasing its elusive 18th championship. Along the way they’ve endured criticism about their individual play and questions about whether two players with similar skillsets could co-exist. They answered those questions emphatically, leading to Celtics to a 106-88 Game 5 NBA Finals victory over the Dallas Mavericks. They say it made all the struggles they’ve endured over the past seven seasons worth it.

