‘I thought I was going to die’: Toby Alderweireld reveals why he ended his Belgium career

BRUSSELS (AP) — Former Belgium and Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld has revealed that he decided to end his international career after thinking he was “going to die”. The 35-year-old Alderweireld still plays for Royal Antwerp in the Belgian league. He quit international soccer in March 2023 after winning 127 caps. He was part of the so-called “Golden Generation” of players who finished third at the 2018 World Cup. He also took part in the 2014 and 2022 editions.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.