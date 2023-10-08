Hyo Joo Kim completes a wire-to-wire win at The Ascendant LPGA in Texas

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Hyo Joo Kim has completed her wire-to-wire win in The Ascendant LPGA. There wasn’t much drama at Old American Golf Club. Kim started with a five-shot lead and was never seriously challenged. She shot a 69 to win by four shots over Bianca Pagdanganan and Atthaya Thitikul. This is the second straight week of a wire-to-wire winner. Kim now has six LPGA Tour victories. She surpassed $2 million for the year for the first time in her career. Lexi Thompson shot 70 and finished fifth. Next up for Thompson is playing the PGA Tour in Las Vegas.

