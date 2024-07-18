Hye-Jin Choi shoots 7-under 64 to take a 1-shot lead in the LPGA Tour’s Dana Open

SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Hye-Jin Choi birdied her final two holes late Thursday afternoon for a 7-under 64 and a one-stroke lead in the Dana Open for Children. Choi had seven birdies in the bogey-free round at Highland Meadows, finishing with the birdies on the par-3 eighth and par-4 ninth. Winless on the LPGA Tour, the 24-year-old South Korean player had four straight birdies — on the par-5 17th and 18th, par-4 first and par-3 second — and also birdied the par-4 fifth. Xiyu “Janet” Lin of China, the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 15, was tied for second with Aditi Ashok of India. They played in the same afternoon group with defending champion Linn Grant.

