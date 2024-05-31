Hyde breaks a tie in the 6th as UConn beats Duke 4-1 to open NCAA baseball tournament

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Ryan Hyde broke a tie with a two-run single in the sixth inning to help UConn beat Duke 4-1 in each team’s opening game of the Division I baseball tournament. Freshman Tyler Minick hit a solo home run in the ninth to give the Huskies some breathing room. UConn starter Ian Cooke allowed one run on four hits, struck out four and walked two in 5 2/3 innings to get the win. The Huskies next face the winner of Oklahoma versus Oral Roberts. Duke plays the OU-ORU loser in an elimination game.

