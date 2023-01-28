Hybrid engines holding up through first third of Rolex 24

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — New hybrid engine technology held up over the first seven hours of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, where a new era of sports car racing began as IMSA became the first North American series to use the technology. The twice-round-the-clock endurance race that began Saturday debuted brand new cars for the top GTP class that use a hybrid powertrain paired with a traditional internal combustion engine. The nine GTP teams worried they wouldn’t make it the full 24 hours as they adapt to the new regulations, but through seven hours, only two of the cars from the top class had mechanical issues.

