Hyatt scores 17, Omoruyi has double-double and Rutgers rallies late to beat Nebraska 87-82 in OT

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Aundre Hyatt scored 17 points, Clifford Omoruyi had a double-double and Rutgers rallied from a 12-point deficit in the second half to beat Nebraska 87-82 in overtime. Omoruyi made back-to-back dunks during a 15-4 run that pulled Rutgers to 67-66 with 1:56 to play in regulation. Hyatt’s free throw tied it 69-all with 19 seconds to go before each team committed turnovers to force overtime. Rutgers outscored Nebraska 18-13 in the extra period and made the last four points from the free-throw line. Omoruyi finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Brice Williams scored 22 points to lead Nebraska (13-5, 3-4).

