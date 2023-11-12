Hyatt, Omoruyi, late free throws help Rutgers turn back Bryant 66-57

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Aundre Hyatt scored 19 points, Clifford Omoruyi had a double-double and Rutgers held off Bryant 66-57. The Scarlet Knights made 5 of 6 free throws in the last minute while the Bulldogs missed their last three shots. Omoruyi had 13 points and 15 rebounds and Derek Simpson had 12 points, going 8 of 8 from the foul line. Rutgers went 19 of 23 from the line in the second half, 13 of 14 in the final five minutes and finished 24 of 34. Bryant was just 4 of 6 from the line in the second half, 7 of 11 for the game. Rafael Pinzon scored 17 points, making three 3s.

