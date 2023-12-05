Hwang extends career-best scoring streak in Premier League to earn Wolves 1-0 win over Burnley

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — South Korea striker Hwang Hee-chan has extended his career-best scoring streak in the Premier League with the winning goal for Wolverhampton in a 1-0 victory over Burnley. Hwang moved onto eight for the season. Only compatriot Son Heung-min (nine), Mohamed Salah (10) and Erling Haaland (14) have scored more. Hwang has as many goals in 15 league games this season as he scored in his first two Premier League campaigns combined. His latest goal was an opportunistic strike in the 42nd minute after Burnley midfielder Sander Berge lost possession on edge of his own area. Matheus Cunha set up Hwang to deliver a low finish into the corner.

