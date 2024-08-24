Hustle and Holliday. That winning combination gave the Orioles a second straight comeback victory

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jackson Holliday hit a three-run double as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat Houston 3-2. The 20-year-old infielder was on a 0-for-20 slide before hitting a line drive to right-center field with the bases loaded. Holliday has already gone through a couple lengthy batting skids during his rookie season. Now he’s shown he can break through in an important moment. Colton Cowser, another rookie who batted immediately before Holliday, hustled down the line to beat out a soft grounder to first. That loaded the bases for Holliday with two outs and Baltimore down 2-0.

