Hussein scores twice as Iraq upsets Japan to reach Asian Cup knockout stage

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Aymen Hussein has scored both goals as Iraq shocked Asian Cup favorite Japan 2-1 to claim a place in the knockout stage. Hussein struck twice in the first half at Education City Stadium. Japan has suffered its first group-stage loss at the Asian Cup since 1988. Wataru Endo scored with a header in injury time to console the Japanese in Qatar. The win lifts 2007 champion Iraq to the top of Group D. Four-time winner Japan is second. Indonesia is level with Japan in the standings after beating Vietnam 1-0.

