Hussein scores twice as Iraq upsets Japan 2-1 to advance to knockout stage at Asian Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Aymen Hussein scored both goals as Iraq shocked tournament favorite Japan 2-1 to claim a place in the knockout stage of the Asian Cup. Hussein struck twice in the first half at Education City Stadium before Japan’s Wataru Endo scored with a header in the 93rd minute. The win lifts 2007 champion Iraq to the top of Group D with six points from two games. Four-time winner Japan is three points behind in second place.

