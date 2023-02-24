Huskers volleyball aims for attendance mark in outdoor match

By The Associated Press
FILE 0 Nebraska fans fill Memorial Stadium in Lincoln Neb., on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016, as Nebraska plays Oregon in an NCAA college football game. Nebraska will attempt to set the NCAA volleyball attendance record next season when it plays an outdoor match in Memorial Stadium. The school announced Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, the football stadium — which seats just over 85,000 would host a doubleheader on “Volleyball Day in Nebraska” on Aug. 30. The Cornhuskers will play Omaha in a regular-season match, preceded by a Division II exhibition between Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nati Harnik]

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will attempt to set the NCAA volleyball attendance record next season. Memorial Stadium will host a doubleheader on Aug. 30. The Cornhuskers will play Omaha in a regular-season match. It will be preceded by a Division II exhibition between Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney. The stadium holds 85,000-plus. The volleyball attendance record is 18,755. It was set when Nebraska played Wisconsin in the 2021 national championship match in Columbus, Ohio. Wisconsin set the record for largest regular-season crowd when it drew 16,833 for a match against Florida last season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.