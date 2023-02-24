Huskers volleyball aims for attendance mark in outdoor match

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will attempt to set the NCAA volleyball attendance record next season. Memorial Stadium will host a doubleheader on Aug. 30. The Cornhuskers will play Omaha in a regular-season match. It will be preceded by a Division II exhibition between Wayne State and Nebraska-Kearney. The stadium holds 85,000-plus. The volleyball attendance record is 18,755. It was set when Nebraska played Wisconsin in the 2021 national championship match in Columbus, Ohio. Wisconsin set the record for largest regular-season crowd when it drew 16,833 for a match against Florida last season.

