Huskers ramp up their ground game with Haarberg and Grant in a 28-14 win over Louisiana Tech

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Heinrich Haarberg ran for 157 yards and a touchdown and Anthony Grant for 135 yards and a score to lead Nebraska past Louisiana Tech 28-14. Haarberg started his second straight game at quarterback in place of Jeff Sims. He worked in tandem with Grant as the primary ball-carriers in the absence of injured running backs Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson. The Cornhuskers finished with 312 yards on the ground and 419 total yards. Jack Turner threw for 292 yards and a TD in his first career start but Louisiana Tech lost its 16th straight road game over four seasons.

