Huskers, Bluejays get due in basketball in volleyball state

By ERIC OLSON The Associated Press
FILE - Nebraska head coach Amy Williams yells from the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Indiana on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, in Lincoln, Neb. The women's basketball teams in Nebraska are showing it's not just a volleyball state. The Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln and Creighton Bluejays of Omaha both entered the season ranked in the Associated Press preseason Top 25. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca S. Gratz]

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The women’s basketball teams in Nebraska are showing it’s not just a volleyball state. The No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln and No. 21 Creighton Bluejays of Omaha entered the season both ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. Both won their season openers. The two schools are longtime fixtures in the national volleyball rankings. Nebraska is No. 4 and Creighton is No. 12 this week. Texas and Baylor are ranked in both sports. That makes Nebraska and the Lone Star State the only states with two Division I schools ranked in both sports.

