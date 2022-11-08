Huskers, Bluejays get due in basketball in volleyball state

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The women’s basketball teams in Nebraska are showing it’s not just a volleyball state. The No. 22 Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln and No. 21 Creighton Bluejays of Omaha entered the season both ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. Both won their season openers. The two schools are longtime fixtures in the national volleyball rankings. Nebraska is No. 4 and Creighton is No. 12 this week. Texas and Baylor are ranked in both sports. That makes Nebraska and the Lone Star State the only states with two Division I schools ranked in both sports.
FILE - Creighton coach Jim Flanery gestures during the first half of the team's college basketball game against Iowa State in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA women's tournament in Greensboro, N.C., Friday, March 25, 2022. The women's basketball teams in Nebraska are showing it's not just a volleyball state. The Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln and Creighton Bluejays of Omaha both entered the season ranked in the Associated Press preseason Top 25. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerry Broome
FILE - Creighton head coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth watches on during an NCAA college volleyball match between No. 2 Nebraska and No. 17 Creighton on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. The women's basketball teams in Nebraska are showing it's not just a volleyball state. The Nebraska Cornhuskers of Lincoln and Creighton Bluejays of Omaha both entered the season ranked in the Associated Press preseason Top 25. (Noah Riffe/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Noah Riffe