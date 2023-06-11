Hurston Waldrep’s 13 K’s help Florida beat South Carolina 4-0, advance to CWS

Hurston Waldrep had 13 strikeouts over eight scoreless innings, Colby Halter had three RBIs and Florida beat South Carolina 4-0 to sweep the best-of-3 Gainesville Super Regional and advance to the College World Series. Florida, which has won five games in a row, earned its first CWS berth since making four straight trips to Omaha from 2015-18. Waldrep, who had his sixth game this season with at least 10 strikeouts, gave up just three hits. Josh Rivera went 3 for 5 with a double and an RBI for the Gators. South Carolina had just one runner move beyond first base, when Ethan Petry reached and then advanced to second on an error in the bottom of the fourth before back-to-back groundouts ended the inning.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.