Hurst throws for 297 yards, Presbyterian scores five times on ground in 42-14 win over Stetson

DELAND, Fla. (AP) — Collin Hurst passed for 297 yards, CJ Johnson had two of Presbyterian’s five rushing touchdowns, and the Blue Hose defeated Stetson 42-14. Johnson scored on both of his touches in the first half, a 3-yard run that gave the Blue Hose a 14-7 lead in the first quarter and a 33-yard run for a 28-7 lead in the second. Presbyterian led 35-7 at the half after rolling up 397 yards in the first half, including 222 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. The Blue Hose finished with 663 total yards with 329 on the ground. Quante Jennings and Antonio Wright each ran for 106 yards. Johnson finished with four carries for 46 yards.

