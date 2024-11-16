Hurst accounts for 4 TDs, Presbyterian races by Marist 42-23

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Collin Hurst threw for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth to lead Presbyterian to a 42-23 win over Marist. It was a touchdown that Hurst didn’t throw that was a shocker with wide receiver Dominic Kibby connecting with Cincere Gill for a 79-yard touchdown on the first play of the game. Marist responded with a pair of touchdowns — but missed the PAT on the second — and Hurst scored on a 6-yard run for a 14-13 Blue Hose lead after one quarter. Hurst found Gill, who had four catches for a career-high 161 yards, for a 51-yard score for a 21-13 lead for the Blue Hose After a Marist field goal, Hurst’s 17-yard pass to Nathan Levicki made it 28-16 at the half.

