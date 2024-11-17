Hurricanes wait on status of injured goalie Frederik Andersen

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes are dealing with an unspecified injury to goaltender Frederik Andersen that could keep him out for an extended period. Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Saturday that surgery is a possibility. He also said the hope was he would be “week to week” but that it was positioned to be “way longer.” Brind’Amour added that Andersen’s absence has nothing to do with the blood-clotting condition that sidelined him for much of the regular season last year.

