Hurricanes’ Teravainen, Panthers’ Lomberg return for Game 1 of East final

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes forward Teuvo Teravainen and Florida Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg returned from injury for Thursday night’s Game 1 of the Eastern Conference final. Teravainen hasn’t played since suffering a what the team described as a hand injury in Game 2 of the first-round series against the New York Islanders. The injury required surgery on April 20 and left him with a scar running the length of his left thumb. His return Thursday comes exactly four weeks after the surgery. Lomberg had missed eight straight games due to an upper-body injury for the Panthers, including the second-round series against Toronto.

