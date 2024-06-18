Hurricanes take interim tag off Tulsky as general manager after Waddell’s departure

The Carolina Hurricanes are sticking with Eric Tulsky as their general manager. The Hurricanes said Tuesday they have taken the interim tag off Tulsky and officially promoted him to GM. That move followed Don Waddell stepping down May 24 and later taking over the front office for the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tulsky joined the franchise in 2014 and has worked his way through the ranks of analyst, analytics manager and assistant GM with Carolina. The Hurricanes have reached six straight postseasons but face multiple key decisions with free agency looming.

