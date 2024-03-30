Hurricanes stay perfect in Super Rugby Pacific

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) — The Wellington-based Hurricanes have stretched their winning start to the Super Rugby Pacific season to six games with a comprehensive 47-7 win over the Highlanders in Dunedin. The Hurricanes had almost made the game safe by halftime, scoring four tries to lead 26-0. They added another try in the first minute of the second half, then two more in the last 15 minutes to make it seven tries in all. The only negative note for the Hurricanes, who extended their lead atop the table, was a serious injury to scrumhalf Cam Roigard who left the field in the 58th minute.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.