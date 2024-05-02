Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour says he feels ‘really good’ about reaching new contract with team

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday he feels “really good” that he’ll reach a new contract with the team. That mirrored optimism from president and general manager Don Waddell a day earlier. Brind’Amour is in the final year of a deal reached in 2021 as he won the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s top coach. He is considered by many as the face of the franchise with long-running ties that include being the captain on Carolina’s 2006 Stanley Cup winner. Carolina next faces the Presidents’ Trophy-winning New York Rangers in the second round of the NHL playoffs.

