Hurricanes ride collective scoring into Eastern Conference finals of NHL playoffs

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes keep finding the back of the net despite losing multiple talented goal scorers to injury. The Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 in overtime Thursday night to close out the second-round playoff series in five games. The winner came on a deflection by Jesper Fast after defensemen had provided Carolina’s two regulation goals. Carolina’s goals-per-game average has increased during the Stanley Cup playoffs compared to the regular season despite the personnel losses. Carolina had four players score three goals during the New Jersey series and 12 players overall finding the back of the net.

