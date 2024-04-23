Hurricanes rely on veteran composure in the big rally for a 2-0 series lead on the Islanders

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes responded with composure and dominant stretches of play to make a big rally for a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series with the New York Islanders. The Hurricanes scored the tying and winning goals in a span of 9 seconds late in the third period. That came after they trailed 3-0 in the second period. Carolina third-year forward Seth Jarvis credited the team’s veterans for making sure the Hurricanes stayed with their game instead of panicking when they fell behind. The teams resume play in New York for Thursday’s Game 3.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.