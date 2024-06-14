Hurricanes reach 3-year, $9 million deal with defenseman Jalen Chatfield

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Hurricanes have signed defenseman Jalen Chatfield to a three-year, $9 million extension. The move means Carolina retains a valuable part of what has been a deep position group. The team announced the deal Friday, with interim general manager Eric Tulsky pointing to Chatfield’s speed and work ethic making him “an integral part” of the blue-liners. The 28-year-old Chatfield had career highs of eight goals and 14 assists for Carolina last season. He joined Dmitry Orlov to form a reliable third-pairing group and was set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1.

